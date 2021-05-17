iPhone 12

We have been getting some excellent deals on some of the most popular smartphones on the market. If you’re looking for a new iPhone 12, you can get one by heading over to Verizon. You will find several options, prices, and colors, along with huge savings. First, you can get up to $800 savings with you trade in your current devices; it doesn’t matter if it comes with a couple of scratches or even a broken display. But the best deal comes with you buy one and get a second device with $1,000 off.

Now, to get this deal, you must first buy the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, or 12 Pro Max, with a Verizon Unlimited plan and 24 or 30 monthly payments, then another with a new line on an eligible Unlimited Plan and 24 or 30 monthly installments. You will see the $1,000 savings over the 24 or 30 months you want to pay for your devices.

You can also get a new OnePlus 8T for as low as $596.15 if you head over to Amazon.com. The Aquamarine Green variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is getting a $152.85 discount which is pretty sweet. However, if you want the Lunar Silver variant, it sells for $600, which is the same price you’d get at OnePlus.com for the same device, but here you can choose between a free Karbon Bumper Case, a Sandstone Bumper Case or a 3D Tempered Glass screen protector.

    iPhone 12

    OnePlus 8T

Finally, we have found a couple of Garmin smartwatches for you to look at. First is the Garmin vivomove Luxe, which comes with a hidden color touchscreen display in Silver with a Silver Milanese Band for $414.80 after receiving a $135.19 discount. Next up is the Garmin fenix 6X Pro Solar, which can be yours for $959 with a $50 discount, and the BMW Men Leather Watch, which is now available for $162.50 after receiving an $87.50 discount, but this last one is just a regular watch.

    Garmin vivomove Luxe

    Garmin fenix 6X Pro Solar

    BMW Men Leather Watch

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
oneplus watch
After a VERY buggy start, OnePlus Watch gets a major update with new tricks
OnePlus Watch finally gets an always-on display mode with the latest software update, but it also cuts down the battery life in half.
iPad Pro mini-LED
Previous-gen iPad Pro models up to $199 off, iPad Air and more are on sale
Check out the latest deals from B&H and Amazon.com, where you will find up to $200 savings on select iPad Pro models and more devices on sale
samsung galaxy a82
Samsung officially confirms the impending launch of Galaxy A82 5G
Samsung has listed the Galaxy A82 5G on its software update database, which is a clear indication that an official launch is not too far off.