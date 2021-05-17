iPhone 12

We have been getting some excellent deals on some of the most popular smartphones on the market. If you’re looking for a new iPhone 12, you can get one by heading over to Verizon. You will find several options, prices, and colors, along with huge savings. First, you can get up to $800 savings with you trade in your current devices; it doesn’t matter if it comes with a couple of scratches or even a broken display. But the best deal comes with you buy one and get a second device with $1,000 off.

Now, to get this deal, you must first buy the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, or 12 Pro Max, with a Verizon Unlimited plan and 24 or 30 monthly payments, then another with a new line on an eligible Unlimited Plan and 24 or 30 monthly installments. You will see the $1,000 savings over the 24 or 30 months you want to pay for your devices.

You can also get a new OnePlus 8T for as low as $596.15 if you head over to Amazon.com. The Aquamarine Green variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is getting a $152.85 discount which is pretty sweet. However, if you want the Lunar Silver variant, it sells for $600, which is the same price you’d get at OnePlus.com for the same device, but here you can choose between a free Karbon Bumper Case, a Sandstone Bumper Case or a 3D Tempered Glass screen protector.

Finally, we have found a couple of Garmin smartwatches for you to look at. First is the Garmin vivomove Luxe, which comes with a hidden color touchscreen display in Silver with a Silver Milanese Band for $414.80 after receiving a $135.19 discount. Next up is the Garmin fenix 6X Pro Solar, which can be yours for $959 with a $50 discount, and the BMW Men Leather Watch, which is now available for $162.50 after receiving an $87.50 discount, but this last one is just a regular watch.

A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

