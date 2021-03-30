iphone 12 mini

We started this week’s deals selection with several Android phones selling for as low as $100, but that doesn’t mean that deans can get even sweeter. Right now, you can get a new iPhone 12 with 64GB of storage space free of charge when you head over to Verizon. Now, things aren’t as easy as we’d wish, but requirements aren’t that impossible to fulfill.

First, you have to buy a new iPhone 12 with an eligible Unlimited plan on a monthly payment plan, which will have you paying $33.33 for one of your new devices, while Big Red will cover the other. And for those who switch, they will get a bonus of $250 credit. And if you currently own an iPhone 1 Pro, you may want to check out the latest deal on Twelve South’s BookBook, which is currently selling for $46.45 after a $23.54 discount.

    iPhone 12

    Twelve South BookBook for iPhone 11 Pro

 

The latest iPad Pro lineup is also on sale. You can grab a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage space and WiFi connectivity for just $999 after a $100 discount. The smaller 11-inch iPad Pro can be yours with the same 256GB of storage space and WiFi support for $849 with $50 savings.

You can also check out some deals on protection for your new iPads, as you can get the Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $249 after seeing a $100 discount, or grab the Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Air and 11-inch iPad Pro for $199 with the same $100 savings.

    12.9-inch iPad Pro

    11-inch iPad Pro

    Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Other deals will get you a new Sony 65-inch X750 4K UHD LED TV for $670 and Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet with 32GB of storage space for $95 with $55 savings. We had already listed some Samsung deals on previous posts, but we forgot to mention the Galaxy Buds Pro, which can be yours for just $150, after an eligible trade-in.

    Sony 65-inch X750H 4K UHD LED TV

    Fire HD 10 Tablet

    Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

 




