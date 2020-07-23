It seems that we may have to wait a bit longer for the new iPhone 12 lineup, as new rumors suggest that they will finally be available in the last quarter of 2020.

A new report from Macotakara claims that Apple may have to wait until November to release its new 5G iPhone 12. This report cites multiple Chinese suppliers, and it also suggests that the launch of these devices would take place in the latter half of October, and not in September. On a positive note, we would get an LTE-only version of the new iPhone that could be available as soon as the new lineup is presented, in case you don’t care about 5G. However, you may want to take this rumor with some salt, since it’s confirming that we will get an LTE-only version of the iPhone 12, while Ming-Chi Kuo believes that every iPhone 12 variant will come with 5G support.

Possible Apple iPhone 12 Max or iPhone 12 Pro (A2431) Battery live image appeared on SafetyKorea certification.

2775mAh rated capacity#Apple #iPhone12Max #iPhone12Pro pic.twitter.com/FKJ590nU7c — Venkatesh Babu.G (@smartvenkat95) July 22, 2020

Another rumor comes from Twitter, where user @smartvenkat95 posted the possible battery size of the 12 Max or the 12 Pro, which would arrive with a 2,775mAh battery. This would confirm previous rumors that suggested that the new iPhone would come with a smaller battery than its predecessors, as the entry-level iPhone 11 is equipped with a 3,110mAh battery.

Source 9to5Mac