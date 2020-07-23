iPhone 12 Pro
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

It seems that we may have to wait a bit longer for the new iPhone 12 lineup, as new rumors suggest that they will finally be available in the last quarter of 2020.

A new report from Macotakara claims that Apple may have to wait until November to release its new 5G iPhone 12. This report cites multiple Chinese suppliers, and it also suggests that the launch of these devices would take place in the latter half of October, and not in September. On a positive note, we would get an LTE-only version of the new iPhone that could be available as soon as the new lineup is presented, in case you don’t care about 5G. However, you may want to take this rumor with some salt, since it’s confirming that we will get an LTE-only version of the iPhone 12, while Ming-Chi Kuo believes that every iPhone 12 variant will come with 5G support.

Another rumor comes from Twitter, where user @smartvenkat95 posted the possible battery size of the 12 Max or the 12 Pro, which would arrive with a 2,775mAh battery. This would confirm previous rumors that suggested that the new iPhone would come with a smaller battery than its predecessors, as the entry-level iPhone 11 is equipped with a 3,110mAh battery.

Source 9to5Mac

You May Also Like
Galaxy Note 20
Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Where is the Plus? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the latest leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the launch date of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and more
Google Search code mentions a 5G Pixel 4a, but no Google Pixel 5 XL
It seems that Google isn’t planning on delivering an XL version of the Google Pixel 5, and there’s still no official Google Pixel 4a launch in sight
Galaxy Note 20
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could come with dynamic refresh rate switching between 60Hz and 120Hz
It would help users to automatically switch between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on usage and the situation.