We have been getting tons of rumors about the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup and several other devices, but this is the first time that we get information suggesting that Apple may hold two special events in Q3 2020.

According to leaker @ihacktu, we should get two Apple Special events. The first event would take place on September 8, and a second event would happen on October 27. The first event would be an online presentation of the new iPhone 12 lineup, the new Apple Watch, AirPower, and a new iPad. However, things seem to get more interesting for the second event, as we would get a new iPad Pro, MacBook, and MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon and the new Apple Glass. However, these are still rumors, so take them with some salt, and let’s wait and see if we get some sort of confirmation in the upcoming weeks.

Source Apple Insider

Via Twitter