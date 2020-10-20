The new iPhone 12 lineup kicked off pre-orders this past Friday, October 16, and it seems that its sales numbers may have reached great success, or at least that’s what well-known Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes.

According to the latest estimates provided by TF Security’s Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models managed to pile up between seven and nine million pre-orders during their first weekend on sale. Now, that means that this new iPhone lineup may achieve better sales numbers than its predecessor, as the iPhone 11 reached ten to twelve million pre-orders during its launch week. Further, 2019 iPhone models sold 500,000 to 800,00 units during the first 24-hour time frame, while only two iPhone 12 models could’ve sold from 1.7 to 2 million units during the same time.

Ming-Chi Kuo also mentions that the pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Pro beat analysts’ expectations. This is because Apple’s core user base usually goes for the higher-end variants and because these devices have a strong demand in China, The United States, and Europe. Let’s not forget that there are still two iPhone 12 variants to reach the market, even though these are expected to sell in more moderate quantities.

The analyst had already explained how the new iPhone 12 would lead this year’s iPhone sales, as the 12 mini’s smaller 5.4-inch display won’t be as appealing to customers because of its small screen, even though it will arrive with a $729 price tag if you want it unlocked. As a matter of fact, Kuo believes that it will only make up for 10 to 15 percent of the new lineup’s sales, while the iPhone 12 and the 12 Pro would each take around 30 to 35 percent of the new 12-series shipments. The 12 Pro Max would be relegated to the third position, with sales that may go from 15 to 20 percent of new iPhone sales.

Source GSM Arena