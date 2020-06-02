We are used to seeing Apple launch its new iPhones every year in September, but this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected production in many ways. Some events have been canceled; others have transformed into an all-digital format. There are even some companies that are selling more than expected. Apple has also been affected in different ways since it has made iPad sales grow, and it may also delay the launch of the iPhone 12, but not as much as we expected.

It seems that we have a new possible launch time frame for the iPhone 12. We have received rumors that suggest that this new lineup may arrive until December and even next year. However, the latest report from Digitimes claims that it would arrive in October.

“Apple has stopped sending key iPhone engineers to China, which means progress on the engineering validation test prototypes of the iPhone 12 has stalled. Apple readies hardware by passing through stages: engineering validation, then design validation, and then production validation.”

“Volume production of new mainstream iPhone models to start in 3Q20, say sources […] the planned launch of Apple’s 2020 iPhone lineup, reportedly to come in four models and three sizes, is likely to be in October instead of September.”

The report also mentions that the lower-end 6,1-inch iPhone 12 will begin production earlier than the other models since these displays will be provided by LG and not Samsung. This decision may be taken to ensure that LG can meet quality standards during mass production, or maybe because Samsung displays have a more advanced design, which would simplify assembly.

“This panel is basically an OLED panel that has touch function built in. Touch sensor is placed on top of thin film encapsulation inside of a panel. Touch function in the past attaches a touch film on a panel. Because on-cell touch OLED panel does not require a separate film.”

