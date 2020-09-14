It is that time of the year! Apple’s new iPhone lineup is just around the corner. The iPhone 12 series is expected to debut within a month. This time around, the devices are expected to feature new design changes in a long time. We could get four iPhone 12 models: a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. All of these devices are rumored to sport iPhone 5’s flat edges. There are a host of other changes as well. Here’s everything we think we know about the iPhone 12 lineup.

iPhone 12 Design

Prototyping for iPhone 12 devices is just about finalized!



Final details line up pretty well with what Kuo said last year! 🤯



Expect to see CAD renders of the devices within the next month or two from your favorite leakers! 👀



Now let’s see if Apple can get them out by EOY! pic.twitter.com/nAfA7JHMx2 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 6, 2020

According to the alleged leaked images of iPhone 12, the device is expected to bring back the old flat metal-edge design of the iPhone 5. The same design language is also expected to be seen on the iPad Pro 2020. Moreover, there could be a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, which could be even smaller than the 4.7-inch iPhone 7, despite having a larger display.

Further, an image by Twitter leaker Komiya showed what could be the final design of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. It includes a minimized notch on the front and a LiDAR sensor at the back housed alongside the triple rear camera setup. The two iPhone 12 models could be made out of aluminum while the iPhone 12 Pro variants are said to sport a stainless steel design.

According to some reports, the iPhone 12 models will not come with EarPods in the box, which is in line with a rumor from last month. The devices may not ship with power adapter of any kind. This could leave only a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box.

iPhone 12 models

Been seeing some reports speculating on iPhone 12 prices, so I asked my sources 👇



5.4 iPhone 12 D52G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$649



6.1 iPhone 12 D53G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$749



6.1 iPhone 12 Pro D53P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$999



6.7 iPhone 12 Pro Max D54P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$1,099 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 30, 2020

The iPhone 12 lineup is said to have four different models including a 5.4-inch model, two phones at 6.1 inches and the largest one measuring 6.7 inches. All the models are expected to come with OLED displays. To recall, the lowest end variant (iPhone XR, and iPhone 11) has had LCD displays over the past two years. All the models are expected to be 5G-enabled. After a host of rumors, Apple is said to be not going with a 120Hz refresh rate on its upcoming devices.

iPhone 12

The vanilla iPhone 12 could feature a 5.4-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080. It is tipped to come in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. It could be powered by an A14 processor and sport a dual rear camera setup. It is likely to lose the telephoto lens in the Pro variants. It might pack a 2,227mAh battery. It could start at $699.

iPhone 12 Max

This model is said to feature a 6.1-inch display, the A14 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB / 256GB of internal storage. The difference between the two iPhone 12 models is likely to be in terms of battery size and display. The iPhone 12 Max could get a larger OLED panel with a 2532×1170-pixel resolution and a bigger battery at 2,775mAh. As for the optics, it could remain the same as its smaller counterpart. It could be priced at $799 for the base variant.

iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro is tipped to sport a 6.1-inch OLED display with 10-bit color support. It could feature a 2532 x 1170 resolution along with Y-OCTA technology. While it was rumored to come with a 120Hz refresh rate, recent reports have said otherwise. It could come equipped with 6GB of RAM, A14 processor, and 128GB / 256GB / 512GB of internal storage. On the optics front, it could sport three lenses with a 64MP main camera accompanied by LiDAR time-of-flight sensor for iPhone AR apps. It might pack a 2,775mAh battery. It is rumored to cost $1049 for the base variant.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

It is likely to remain the same as iPhone 12 Pro, and get a bigger screen at 6.7-inches and a bigger battery. The resolution 2778 x 1824, with no support for 120Hz refresh rate, according to the latest reports. Moreover, it could have a mmWave antenna as well. For reference, the A14 chip is rumored to have 40% CPU and 50% GPU advancements over the A13. It might pack a 3,687mAh battery. The iPhone 12 Pro Max price could start at $1149.

While Apple is hosting an event on September 15, it is expected to announce new iPads and Watch Series 6. The iPhone 12 lineup could be released in October.