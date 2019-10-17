iPhone 11 vs OnePlus 7T: which is the BEST budget flagship?!

Smartphones are becoming more and more expensive, as a general trend. There is, however, a bright side to this as well. Companies are realizing that they also need to offer cheaper versions of their flagships, or, “the less flagship among flagships”, at more affordable price points. That’s the case with Apple’s iPhone 11, and OnePlus’ 7T, the former being $100 more expensive than the latter.

The question we’re trying to answer in this video is which one of the two is the best budget flagship? And, while doing that, we’ll try to see if the iPhone is more of a phone than the OnePlus 7T, in order to justify the $100 extra you have to pay for it.

We’re comparing sizes, materials, specs, performance, cameras, and, of course, the user experience. Knowing that these are running two different operating systems, and are relying on two different ecosystems (even the same app can offer a different user experience on Android or iOS), it was really tough to name a winner. Check out the video below to see which one it is.