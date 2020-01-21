Up next
Author
Tags

We have seen plenty of reports that focus on the popularity of the latest iPhone 11 lineup. Now we get the latest sales research report from CIRP, and they show just how superior they are when compared to the other iPhones that are currently available.

According to the latest report from CIRP, the iPhone 11 series alone has sold 69% of all iPhone sales in the United States during the last quarter of 2019. The device that sold the most was the iPhone 11, with 39% of all sales, followed by the iPhone XR that is still selling well at $599. The data also suggests that customers are usually going for devices with lower storage options since the majority of iPhone 11 and older iPhone models were sold with 64GB storage options. Now, we can also wait for Apple to give its official financial reports, which are scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, January 28th.

Source 9to5Mac

You May Also Like

New leaked poster of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, and it won’t include a 108MP camera

New rumors of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip include the changes in the primary camera sensor, color options and more

There’s an alleged picture of the OnePlus 8 Pro with 120Hz display settings

This could be our first look at the mode selection of the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro with 120Hz, 90Hz o 60Hz refresh rates available

Three new Pocophone F2 may be on their way for this 2020

We could finally see the arrival of the new Pocophone F2, but rumors say that we could even get up to three different variants.