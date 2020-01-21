We have seen plenty of reports that focus on the popularity of the latest iPhone 11 lineup. Now we get the latest sales research report from CIRP, and they show just how superior they are when compared to the other iPhones that are currently available.

According to the latest report from CIRP, the iPhone 11 series alone has sold 69% of all iPhone sales in the United States during the last quarter of 2019. The device that sold the most was the iPhone 11, with 39% of all sales, followed by the iPhone XR that is still selling well at $599. The data also suggests that customers are usually going for devices with lower storage options since the majority of iPhone 11 and older iPhone models were sold with 64GB storage options. Now, we can also wait for Apple to give its official financial reports, which are scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, January 28th.

Source 9to5Mac