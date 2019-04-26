iPhone 11 renders illustrate triple-camera, redesigned back glass

The iPhone 11 renders you see above and below are CAD renders based on what we know so far from various rumors, leaks, and reports. This is the 5.8-inch iPhone 11, the direct successor to the smaller iPhone Xs from last year. It’s dimensions are slightly different at 143.9 x 71.4 x 7.8mm, compared to 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm. Not only that, but the report also claims that the notch and the bezels will be slightly reduced as well, though not noticeably.

What’s interesting is that the report suggests Apple will use a “new and unique” back glass, which will be made out of a single piece of glass, including the protruding camera bump. Speaking of which, we can see the triangle-shaped triple-camera setup with the LED flash, offset, as previously reported.

Other than that, the report mentions a possible redesign for the mute button, which will allegedly move up-down, instead of front-back. Lightning is still in, with the 2019 iPhones skipping USB-C again, but more reports will surface between now and Q3 when Apple will unveil the iPhone 11 line-up.