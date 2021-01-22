We start today’s deals with some awesome smartphones. First, we have a rare but great discount on the iPhone 11 Pro. You can get yours over at Verizon and save $400, meaning you would only have to pay $599. However, an eligible Unlimited plan and a new line are required on this online-only deal. This would get you the 64GB version, but the 256GB and 512GB storage options are also available in Silver and Midnight Green for $750 and $950, respectively. You will see the $400 promo credit applied to account over 24 or 30 months, depending on the payment plan you choose. There are more deals available that let you get the Motorola One 5G for free and the LG Velvet 5G for just $5 a month, but you may want to act fast since these deals will end on Sunday.

Now, if you are planning on getting a new iPhone, you may also want to consider getting a charger. Remember that you will not find a power adapter or EarPods in the box anymore, so you may want to consider getting an AUKEY Focus iPhone Fast Charger 30W with Power Delivery that will get your iPhone charged in no time. It’s also conveniently on sale, as you can get yours for just under $18 when you add the on-page coupon.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Series is also getting some great discounts, as you can get up to $700 off with an eligible trade-in and up to $200 credit to use towards accessories to go with your new device. Depending on the discount you receive, the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S21 can be yours for just $100, while the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are available for $300 and $500, respectively.

Other Samsung deals include the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE that’s selling for just $350. The Galaxy Note 20 Series starts at $450 if you want the entry-level variant, or take the Ultra model for just $750. If you want a new foldable, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip starts at $100 in its LTE-only version, but you can also get the 5G enabled version for $250. Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is getting the best discount, as you can get it for $1,000 after a $1,000 discount. You may also want to take a look at the official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases, as they’re currently getting a 50 percent discount, and they start at just $19.

Next up we have the OnePlus 8T that’s available in an awesome BOGO 50 percent deal. You can get two devices for just $1,123.50, which would leave each device for 561.75, with $375 combined savings. Remember that you would get 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space in each device, plus an awesome camera and a 65W Warp Charge power adapter.

Finally, the Google Pixel 3 XL with 64GB storage space is selling for $300 over at B&H. This unlocked device comes with a massive $500 discount, a single 12.2MP Dual-Pixel camera, dual 8MP front-facing cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and a 6.3-inch QHD+ OLED display.