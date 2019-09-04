iOS

iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 monikers confirmed by Apple

The names for this year’s devices that Apple will unveil next week have changed, in the rumors and headlines, from the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R to iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and iPhone 11. While some cases seem to have adopted the naming scheme, it was far from an official confirmation, like the one we have today.

In an official Apple guide that got leaked, the iPhone-maker talks about iOS 13 and iOS 13.1, which will be released for the devices with model numbers D42, D43, and N104, which correspond, according to the document, to the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and iPhone 11. The document also reveals that iOS 13 will be available after September 23, and that the 2019 iPhones will ship to customers with iOS 13.1 out of the box.

You can check out more at the source link below (PDF file), on other operating systems, like iPadOS (and the upcoming iPads this year), and watchOS.

