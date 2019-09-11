iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max announced by Apple

Yes, there’s a tweak in the naming convention, so the successors to the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max are now called the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11, in case you were wondering, is one-upping the 2018 iPhone Xr. Both models look similar to their predecessors, except for the fact that they are now featuring three cameras on the back, in a square arrangement, opposed to the two units on last year’s models.

They bring the new Super Retina XDR display, which, according to Apple, is a pro display, and the brightest ever in an iPhone. It also features the last generation Apple A13 Bionic chip to deliver great performance and battery life.

5.8 and 6.5 inches are the two screen sizes, and the back brings a textured matte glass back and polished stainless steel band, with only the Apple logo in the center, beneath Apple’s first triple-camera system. That system consists of three 12MP shooters, with an ultra-wide, a wide, and a telephoto lens.

The selfie shooter on the front is also one of 12MP, and, with upgraded internals such as the processor, as well as iOS 13, the iPhone 11 Pro features four more hours of battery life in a day than iPhone XS, and iPhone 11 Pro Max offering up to five hours more than iPhone XS Max.

Storage options include 64GB, 256GB and 512GB, and there’s an additional midnight green color complementing the space gray, silver and gold shades. Pricing starts at $999 and $1,099 for the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, respectively. You can find more details at the source link below.