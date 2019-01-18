iOS

Apple iPhone 11 Max rumor hints larger battery, faster wireless charging

Contents
iPhone 11 Max

We are still talking about the weaker-than-expected performance of the relatively new 2018 iPhones, and we’re already hearing iPhone 11 (or iPhone XI) rumors. It all started with a triple-camera iPhone 11 render which we initially deemed unrealistic. Without confirming that particular design, the Wall Street Journal reported on a possible triple-camera model for this year too.

Now reports on Weibo take it one step-further, and try to anticipate more features of the 2019 iPhones. A new display, with a higher refresh rate (90-120Hz), is part of the speculation, and so is a larger, 4,000mAh battery for the Max model, supporting faster, 15W wireless charging. The rumor also tackles the triple-camera bit, mentioning a wide angle, a super-wide angle, and a 3X telephoto lens, opposed to the 2X Apple currently uses.

Other earlier rumors were talking about the possibility of a reduced notch, an improved front-facing 10MP camera, and the addition of a 14MP sensor for the triple-camera setup on the back.

Considering how early it is, and the source of these rumors, we’re going to advise you to treat them with a healthy dose of skepticism for now.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
9to5mac
Source
Weibo
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
2019 iPhone, 2019 iPhones, Apple, iOS, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, iPhone XI, iPhone XI Max, News, Rumors
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.