Apple iPhone 11 Max rumor hints larger battery, faster wireless charging

We are still talking about the weaker-than-expected performance of the relatively new 2018 iPhones, and we’re already hearing iPhone 11 (or iPhone XI) rumors. It all started with a triple-camera iPhone 11 render which we initially deemed unrealistic. Without confirming that particular design, the Wall Street Journal reported on a possible triple-camera model for this year too.

Now reports on Weibo take it one step-further, and try to anticipate more features of the 2019 iPhones. A new display, with a higher refresh rate (90-120Hz), is part of the speculation, and so is a larger, 4,000mAh battery for the Max model, supporting faster, 15W wireless charging. The rumor also tackles the triple-camera bit, mentioning a wide angle, a super-wide angle, and a 3X telephoto lens, opposed to the 2X Apple currently uses.

Other earlier rumors were talking about the possibility of a reduced notch, an improved front-facing 10MP camera, and the addition of a 14MP sensor for the triple-camera setup on the back.

Considering how early it is, and the source of these rumors, we’re going to advise you to treat them with a healthy dose of skepticism for now.