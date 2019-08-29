iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max names suggested by cases

The cases you are seeing above are not official Apple iPhone cases. That being said, there are two bits of information that we can take away from the image, while keeping a healthy dose of skepticism. First of all, we can see the same square camera arrangement that we’ve seen in earlier leaks and reports. At this point it’s safe t assume that this will be the final design of the iPhone 11.

The second bit of information is referring to the names of the devices. We see iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. While far from a confirmation, it’s the second time we’re hearing about these possible monikers. If these will indeed end up being the final device names, we can expect the iPhone 11 to be the iPhone Xr successor, the iPhone 11 Pro to be the Xs successor, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max to be this year’s Xs Max upgrade.