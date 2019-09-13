iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max pre-orders start in 15 minutes

If you want to be among those who have to get your hands first on the latest iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max, you should all be set. Pre-orders are kicking off in 15 minutes, which is 8a Eastern, or 5a Pacific.

For the iPhone 11, storage choices include 64GB, 128GB and 256GB, and color options to choose from are black, white, purple, green, yellow, and PRODUCT(RED). The phone starts at $699, but you can also opt for $16.62 installments, or pay $399 with Apple’s trade-in program.

As far as the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are concerned, storage options include 64GB, 256GB and 512GB, and color options are the new midnight green, space gray, silver and gold. The phones start at $999 and $1,099, respectively. The iPhone 11 Pro can also be purchased for $24.95 installments, or $599 with the trade-in program. The iPhone 11 Pro Max can be had for $29.12 a month, or $699 once you trade in your old device.