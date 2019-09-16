iPhone 11 demand stronger than expected, new colors raise interest

Apple has long stopped releasing sales figures for its iPhones (will likely share some pre-order numbers soon), so we have to turn to other sources if we want to find out how the 2019 line-up is performing. Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo believes that interest and demand for the new models is exceeding expectations.

This is mostly due to the new color options Apple introduced this year, which also happen to be the stars of the pre-orders: the midnight green iPhone 11 Pro, and the green and purple iPhone 11 models.

He also breaks it down by the price of the phones, with the more expensive iPhone 11 Pro being a popular choice in the United States, while the cheaper iPhone 11 stealing the pre-order show in China. Considering these early success signs, TF Securities has raised estimates for 2019 iPhone shipments from 65-70 million units to 70-75 million units.