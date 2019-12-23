Author
While there are currently some accessories available for the iPhone that enhance your photography experience, these are few and are connecting via Bluetooth.

According to a recent report, the iPhone 11 could soon gain compatibility with new strobe and flash accessories. These would connect via the Lightning port, opposed to Bluetooth, and they will be included under the Apple Made-for-iPhone (MFi) licensing program.

The new specs will allow an accessory’s strobe or lighting component to sync with the device’s integrated flash and also relay the strobe sync signal wirelessly to additional accessories

A battery case with a built-in flash that connects over Lightning is one of the products exemplified by the report we might soon see on the market.

Source: 9to5mac

