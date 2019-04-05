A leak last week showed off an alleged 2019 iPhone 11 chassis that suggested the same camera configuration that previous reports talked about. More exactly, a triple-camera arrangement that is slightly offset, unlike the aligned lenses on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Now, what is claimed to be a photo of another iPhone 11 chassis has been posted to Weibo, and seems to show off the same thing.

There isn’t more to this leak than the fact that it’s another report suggesting the same thing, so the idea of Apple actually going with this design starts to slowly cement. Another report earlier this week suggested that there will be little to no changes on the 2019 iPhone line-up compared to the current devices Apple has launched in fall of 2018.

As far as the triple-camera setup is concerned, there will allegedly be at least two iPhone 11 models sporting it, according to reports.