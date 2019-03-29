iOS

Alleged iPhone 11 chassis leak suggests triple-camera setup

The image you see above consists of a picture of an alleged iPhone 11 chassis, a render in the middle, and the chassis superimposed on the render. The purpose is to further suggest the triple-camera setup that will reportedly arrive on the 2019 iPhone 11. This further confirms what rumors have been suggesting for quite some time now: Apple will likely utilize a triple-camera setup on at least one iPhone 11 model.

That setup, as you’ve probably seen by now, is rather offset, with the three lenses being arranged in a triangle shape. The LED flash is sitting on top of all three lenses, in a raised position above the shooters.

While this is not an official confirmation of Apple’s plans, it does confirm what we’ve been hearing about the 2019 iPhone 11. A recent report suggested that there might be not one, but two triple-camera models Apple will be preparing for this year. Additionally, a smaller notch is rumored, as well as reverse wireless charging capabilities for a larger battery that will charge wirelessly faster.

