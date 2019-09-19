iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max teardown reveals bigger batteries

2019 iPhones are already on their way. They could’ve, should’ve been better in many ways, but we can’t say that they haven’t improved. There have been some people that have torn down these devices, and some others have even given us examples of what the iPhone 11 can do.

The guys over at Vietnamese website Di Động Việt have taken down an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. They have revealed the batteries of these devices. The iPhone X 11 Pro Max comes with a single-cell, L-shaped battery that’s 25% larger than the one found in the XS Max. The batteries in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro are also larger and thicker than the ones in the previous generation.

These new iPhones are also supposed to come with a new Night mode, and there is a sample that’s quite impressive. The triple camera in these new devices use multiple exposures and combine them with software to give better low light photos. Check out this picture that was posted on Twitter and tell us what you think.