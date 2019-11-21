The last time Apple announced a Smart Battery Case was at the beginning of the year, for the iPhone Xs, Xs Max, Xr models. Now the 2019 line-up is getting the same treatment, however, Apple throwing in a nice little addition.

Available in Black, White, and Pink Sand, all three models, for all three iPhone versions, go for the same $129. While they look similar to the previous generation Smart Battery Cases, they do bring a new feature

The case features a dedicated camera button that launches the Camera app whether the iPhone is locked or unlocked. A quick press of the button takes a photo and a longer press captures QuickTake video. It works for selfies, too. Apple

This reminds us of the good old Lumia 1020 and its Camera Grip. It does add more convenience to hold the phone and shoot pictures, especially with the extra bulk the case adds to the phone.

Qi-wireless charging compatible, the cases add about 50% extra juice to your iPhone. If it’s something you’d fancy, order now (links below), and get it by end of the week.

