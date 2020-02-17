We have great deals to start the week. Amazon has discounted products from Apple, Sony, Fossil and more, but we have selected some of the few that we believe may be the best ones for you.

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is up to $100 off and you can get the Wi-Fi only version with 128GB storage space for just $329.99 with free shipping, or you can pay $249 if you feel like you only need 32GB in storage space.

Buy 10.2-inch iPad

Amazon has more tablets on sale. The Fire HD 10, Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 7 are all on sale in their regular and Kids versions. The Fire HD 10 starts at $110 for the 32GB version, $140 with 64GB and $150 in the Kids versions. You can check every option by following the links.

Buy Fire HD 10

Kids Version

Buy Fire HD 8

Kids Version

Buy Fire HD 7

Kids Version

Razer’s Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop is $800 off, you would only have to pay $1,999.00 if you want a new and powerful gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card, a 17.3″ FHD 144hz display, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and more.

Buy Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop

It you want some wireless earphones, Sony’s WF-1000XM3 are $32 off, which means you spend $198 if you feel line you want a pair, or you could for the Beats Studio3 over ear headphones for $249, but you get $100 in savings.

Buy Sony WF-1000XM3

Buy Beats Studio3