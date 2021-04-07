10.2-inch iPad on wooden desk, video screenshot

We keep on getting some great deals from Amazon and Best Buy. The latest ones feature the 8th generation iPad, which comes with 32GB of storage space and $30 savings, leaving it available for $299 in Space Gray. However, you can get it for $480 after a $50 discount if you want 128GB of storage space.

If you’re looking for more power, the iPad Air is selling for as low as $549.55 when you grab the Silver variant. It comes with 64GB storage and WiFi-only connectivity. If you want any other color option, you will find yourself paying S559, but you will score $40 savings. If you want the 256GB of storage variant, you will have to settle for the Green, Rose Gold, or Sky Blue color variants, as these are the only ones getting a $50 discount, leaving them up for grabs at $669. And if you’re still looking for more power, you can get the 11-inch iPad Pro with 128GB of storage space which is currently selling for $750 after a $39 discount.

    10.2-inch iPad

    iPad Air

    iPad Pro

 

If you’re in the market for a new pair of headphones, you can gab the Jabra Elite 85h on Titanium Black for $200.34 with $49.65 savings. A slightly more affordable option comes with the Beats Studio3, which are currently selling for $199.99, but you get huge savings, as they’re now getting a $129.96 discount, and if you want to spend even less on a pair of wireless headphones with ANC, you can also choose to grab a pair of Razer Opus wireless headphones that are selling for just $40 after a $60 discount.

    Jabra Elite 85h

    Beats Studio3

    Razer Opus

 

You can also get your hands on a new smartwatch while still saving some bucks, as the Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS-only support in its 40mm variant is getting a $64.99 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $320. If you want a more affordable option, you can also get the Apple Watch SE for $289 with $20 savings. And since we’re talking accessories, you may also want to check out the Twelve South BookBook for iPhone 12 Mini that’s now available for E56.20 with $13.790 savings.

    Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm)

    Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm)

 




