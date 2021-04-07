We keep on getting some great deals from Amazon and Best Buy. The latest ones feature the 8th generation iPad, which comes with 32GB of storage space and $30 savings, leaving it available for $299 in Space Gray. However, you can get it for $480 after a $50 discount if you want 128GB of storage space.

If you’re looking for more power, the iPad Air is selling for as low as $549.55 when you grab the Silver variant. It comes with 64GB storage and WiFi-only connectivity. If you want any other color option, you will find yourself paying S559, but you will score $40 savings. If you want the 256GB of storage variant, you will have to settle for the Green, Rose Gold, or Sky Blue color variants, as these are the only ones getting a $50 discount, leaving them up for grabs at $669. And if you’re still looking for more power, you can get the 11-inch iPad Pro with 128GB of storage space which is currently selling for $750 after a $39 discount.

If you’re in the market for a new pair of headphones, you can gab the Jabra Elite 85h on Titanium Black for $200.34 with $49.65 savings. A slightly more affordable option comes with the Beats Studio3, which are currently selling for $199.99, but you get huge savings, as they’re now getting a $129.96 discount, and if you want to spend even less on a pair of wireless headphones with ANC, you can also choose to grab a pair of Razer Opus wireless headphones that are selling for just $40 after a $60 discount.

You can also get your hands on a new smartwatch while still saving some bucks, as the Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS-only support in its 40mm variant is getting a $64.99 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $320. If you want a more affordable option, you can also get the Apple Watch SE for $289 with $20 savings. And since we’re talking accessories, you may also want to check out the Twelve South BookBook for iPhone 12 Mini that’s now available for E56.20 with $13.790 savings.