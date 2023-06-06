iPadOS 17 is the next OS version coming to existing iPad tablets. Apple announced the new iterative update during its WWDC 2023 Keynote, alongside the company’s new Vision Pro AR/VR headset, the upgraded Mac Studio and Mac Pro desktops, and the new iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 versions.

The new iPadOS 17 software update brings several new features, enhancements and fixes, including a new lockscreen, live activities, widgets on lockscreen, more interactive widgets, new messages and FaceTime features, new stickers, the Health app, the ability to fill out PDFs, and so much more.

During the June 5, WWDC 2023 Keynote, Apple confirmed that iPadOS would be available for developers right away to test and try out the new operating system for their applications and services.

Consumers and those with a spare device will be able to sign up for the public beta in July. iPadOS 17 will be available as a free software update “this fall”, and assuming Apple follows the same timeline as before, we should expect the new version to arrive sometime in September, alongside the new iPhones.

iPadOS 17: Supported Devices

iPadOS 17 will be compatible with many older and recently unveiled iPads, including the iPad Pro 2ng generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, as well as the iPad mini 5th generation and later.

The oldest tablet in the arsenal to receive the update is the iPad 6th generation, released back in 2018. The only other products to receive the update are the 2019 iPads. Sadly, the first generation iPad Pros will not be updated, which were released in 2018.

iPad Pro (2nd generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (6th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

iPadOS 17: New Features & Improvements

Lock Screen

Perhaps the biggest update coming to iPadOS 17 is the brand-new ways users can customize their lock screens. Users will be able to select from new wallpapers like Astronomy, Kaleidoscope and emoji backgrounds, similar to the ones we’ve already seen on iOS.

New wallpapers with motion effects are also coming, and users will be able to add dynamic wallpapers using Live Photos to their homescreens. The new lockscreen will also support live activities, and widgets, such as weather, time, date, upcoming events, and more.

Interactive Widgets

Widgets have been available in iPadOS and iOS for a while, but they lacked functionality and interactive features. That changes as iPadOS 17 finally make it possible to turn on and off lights, play music, use to-do lists, and more.

Messages

Messages have been revamped and users can now tap the plus button to view all of their contents, such as photos, audio messages, and location information in one place. Swiping to reply is also supported, and the search is more powerful than ever with new filters and additional ways to find content more easily. Additionally, audio messages now come with transcriptions, making them more usable and easier to read later.

Stickers

Users can now use their own photos to create live stickers, and the stickers drawer has been overhauled with a new design. Users can now use stickers anywhere emojis are available, including in third-party apps.

FaceTime

FaceTime is getting quite a few new features, similar to those announced in iOS 17. There is now an option to record a video or audio message when someone misses your FaceTime call, enabling you to leave a more interactive and personal message.

Additionally, FaceTime will receive new reactions that can fill out the camera frame with fun 3D augmented reality effects like hearts, confetti, fireworks, and more. These can be triggered with hand gestures and look promising.

FaceTime will also allow users to use the built-in camera in external displays for FaceTime and conference calls. The app will also arrive on Apple TV, and users will be able to hand off calls from iPads to the TV.

Health

The Health app comes to iPad with a design that’s optimized for the large screen. It’ll provide most of the same features that you expect, and it’ll let you create medication reminders, the ability to track menstrual cycles, log symptoms, and more. A new Mental Health feature will let you reflect on your state of mind and view valuable insights into what might be contributing to it.

PDFs and Notes

Autofill is getting a rather big update, and it will now be able to autofill saved information and fill out a PDF or scanned documents. Users will also be able to view and interact with PDFs in Notes, enabling them to annotate them in the app.

Users will be able to link related notes, and collaborate on PDFs by sharing it with others. These collaborations can use diagrams, stickers, and other markup tools.

Safari and Passwords

Safari is getting many new features, including the ability to add, create, and chance profiles. This will help users separate their browsing experience when working, studying, or doing some browsing during personal time. Each profile will have its own history tab, tab groups, cookies, and favorites, and profiles.

Additionally, Safari will become more responsive than ever, and it’ll be able to provide even more suggestions from the search bar itself, similar to how Spotlight displays information at a glance. The OS will also be able to autofill verification codes from Mail, and gone are the days when you had to switch between Mail to read and enter a code.

Security has also been stepped up, and private browsing windows will now be locked away when they’re not used to block trackers from loading on pages. This will also remove tracking from URLs and more. Users will also be able to share passwords and passkeys with trusted contacts to make browsing easier.

Keyboard

The keyboard is receiving a few new enhancements, and it’ll become smarter and more accurate. Autocorrect will deliver even more recommendations and fixes as you type, and it’ll underline words that have been changed. Words can be changed back with just a tap, and iPadOS 17 will also be able to predict text inline as you type. This feature will let you predict the sentence you’re working on and finish it with the tap of the spacebar.

Freeform

The new freeform application will come with new tools, such as a watercolor brush, calligraphy pen, highlighter, variable-width pen, and a ruler. It supports Shape Recognition that’ll enables users to hand draw a shape that’ll then snap into place, making it look seamless and perfect. Users will also be able to see what collaborators are working on using a new Follow Along feature that shows what each and every person is working on.

Stage Manager

Stage Manager was introduced in iPadOS 16, and it’s getting even more features to make it more user-friendly. The feature will now allow users to resize and move windows to set up anywhere on the display. These can be resized to fit the screen, or alongside other applications and windows.

Spotlight

Spotlight will receive a healthy dose of new features and advancements, making it ever more useful. The search tab will receive app shortcuts that can automatically show up based on your search query. For instance, typing “photo” will recommend the Photos app and favorites, and other recommended albums to take you to your required location even faster.

Siri

Siri can now be activated by simply saying “Siri”. Users will now be able to issue multiple commands back to back without needing to reactivate and repeat the same trigger phrase, making the experience more seamless and in line with Google Assistant.

AirPlay

AirPlay is getting a welcome and much-needed update. The new version will provide on-device intelligence and support TVs in hotels, enabling users to share their favorite content on the TV when traveling.

AirPods

Other features coming to iPadOS 17

Reminders introduces a new intelligent grocery list experience, making shopping easier by automatically grouping related items into sections, and provides a new column view to display sections horizontally across the screen.

Maps now allows users to download maps and use them while offline. Users can select an area, search and explore rich place information, and get routes for all modes of mobility, all while offline.

Privacy updates include the expansion of Communication Safety, adding protections for children as well as a Sensitive Content Warning for adults. Updates to Photos and Calendar permissions help users make more informed choices about what data they share with apps. And a Lockdown Mode update enhances the protections for those who may be targeted by mercenary spyware.