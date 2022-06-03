Features Apple needs to add to iPadOS 16 in order to unlock the iPad

WWDC 2022 is happening next week, and Apple is expected to announce many new features, improvements and design changes across its operating systems. The changes will include major upgrades to iOS 16, macOS 13, and iPadOS 16 also appear to show signs of significant improvements that we’ve been asking for.

According to Mark Gurman, from Bloomberg, iPad’s next major software update will contain a lot of new software features users have been asking for many years. The new operating system will reportedly have a redesigned multitasking interface to make it easier to see what applications are open in the background, and a new app switcher. People familiar with Apple’s plans confirmed the changes, and also claimed that users will be able to resize application windows for a more powerful multitasking experience.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

iPad received several updates in the past few years, but it failed to live up to user expectations, and it left a lot of power on the table for failing to be a computer. The new generation of iPad mini, iPad Air, and the iPad Pro series pack the powerful Apple M1 silicon, which is capable of so much more than just running mobile applications. We also heard rumors about Apple wanting to make a stripped-down version of Final Cut Pro, that could help creators produce content on the fly. It would also benefit other casual users and professionals who rely on the tablet for work, entertainment, and hobbies.

Apple has a lot of work to do if it wants more users to upgrade to the iPad Air and iPad Pro series of devices, and one of the easiest ways to convince people is by adding a few Pro features that users have been asking for. One of the easiest methods is to add more multitasking features that would enable different split views, resizable windows, and other features that we’re all used to seeing on computers.

Apple is famous for not wanting the iPad to be considered a computer, which is ironic as its new devices are mostly powered by the laptop-grade Apple M1 chipset. It provides longer battery life, efficiency, and all the power that is still locked away due to the limitations of iPadOS. Anton D. Nagy also explained why he didn’t upgrade last year, which seems as relevant as ever.

Apple makes billions of dollars each year from iPad users, and let’s not forget that those users spend even more money on the App Store, helping Apple earn more than $20 billion from app-store purchases. Adding more iPad users will not only help Apple become an even bigger tablet player on the market but also increase its App Store profits.

iPadOS too closely resembles iOS, and it lacks key features that could allow users to take advantage of the larger screen estate. Apple isn’t efficient with the extra space, and there is a lot the company could borrow from other operating systems, such as Android and Microsoft’s Windows. Samsung is also a pioneer, and it has excellent multitasking features built into its tablets and foldable devices, and it's one of the best companies out there that are considered to be doing a fantastic job.

There’s always room for improvements, but Apple has to take a major leap with the next version of iPadOS. Users want more features, and even if the operating system remains locked down and not customizable, new features must allow existing users to use their iPads as computers, as they’re at times more comfortable and compact than some laptops. The new SideCar and Universal Control features also made people realize that they could do so much more with their Apple devices, only if the company allowed them to do more, which hasn’t been the case for many years.

Next week, all eyes will be on Apple as the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) begins. Apple is rumored to take a step forward and introduce some significant changes across its lineup of devices and operating systems.