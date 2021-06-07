Apple has announced a slew of updates to its next tablet operating system, the iPadOS 15. The new OS is borrowing features from iOS 14 and bringing new ways to multi-task. The company is introducing widgets on the iPad’s home screen with iPadOS 15. Moreover, Apple is bringing App Library, a feature it introduced last year with iOS 14, to the new iPadOS.

Multi-tasking is getting big updates for the new tablet OS. There is a new Split View, which gives you access to your home screen for you to select the other app and helps you switch between them quickly. In Mail, you can even open a message without disturbing your split view. Moreover, you can now create split views even in the multi-tasking menu.

Apple is introducing Shelf to iPadOS 15 that helps you minimize apps. Even if you call on the dock, the shelf re-appears whenever you launch your apps. Moreover, the company gives you access to new keyboard shortcuts to help you use all these commands quickly, without taking your hands off the keyboard.

The Notes app is getting an update as well. Now, you can mention people you share notes with, and they will get a notification. Further, you can now add tags to help you quickly find notes later. Quick Note is another way to start notes, simply by swiping from the bottom right corner. It’s aware of the app you’re using and gives you a link automatically. This helps you return to the quick note later.

Apple is also focusing on Translate with the iPadOS 15. Auto translate allows you just to speak and get immediate feedback. You can now also translate live text. It will be available on iPadOS, iOS as well as macOS. Moreover, the company has announced that you will now be able to design apps for iPadOS and iOS from your iPad.