iPadOS 15 is shaping out to be a major update for the iPad. The OS is getting more intuitive with multitasking, making features like Split View and Slide Over easier to discover. Plus, it is also borrowing features from iOS like the App Library and widgets on the homescreen. It has been revealed that the iPadOS 15 is bringing a major change for running iPhone apps on the iPad.

As spotted on Reddit, iPhone apps can now run in landscape orientation rather than in portrait with iPadOS 15. Hence, popular apps like Instagram (yet to launch an iPad app) can run in landscape mode. However, you will get black bars on either side. If you wish, you can continue to use the app in portrait mode, but by default, the app will open in landscape or whichever orientation the ‌iPad‌ is in when first opening the app.

Aside from this change, Apple is making working with multiple apps on the iPad easier than ever. You now have quick access to the Home Screen when using Split View, allowing you to get the right app easily. Further, you get a new Shelf that helps you minimize apps. Even if you call on the dock, the shelf re-appears whenever you launch your apps.

The company is also enabling you to take advantage of an external keyboard by allowing users to get more done with all-new keyboard shortcuts and redesign the menu bar. Apple has modified and designed widgets for the larger display of the iPad. The iPadOS 15 also brings all-new widgets for App Store, Find My, Game Center, Mail, and Contacts.

Further, note-taking on the iPad is getting better than ever with features that make it easier to capture and organize thoughts. The company is enabling Notes systemwide with Quick Note, a fast and easy way to take notes anywhere across the system.