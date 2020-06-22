Apple has revealed iPadOS 14 at WWDC20 and the new features it brings to the table. The first one is a sidebar. It allows you to browse and organize your photos with the sidebar UI. Your photos remain front and center, but the sidebar helps you organize them easily. You can drag a photo to the sidebar and then drop it into an iPhone as well.

The changes are not exactly revolutionary, but the sidebar will make it easier to control apps and move around the UI. Another major new announcement is a universal search bar. It not allow users to search apps installed on their phone or do a quick web search, but also search documents, notes, contacts, or even search within apps that support it. The universal search bar in iPadOS 14 supports files, notes, and even music.

Another major feature is Scribble that works in tandem with the Apple Pencil. Scribble will let you ‘scribble’ in the search bar, and it will automatically be converted into text format and will yield the search result. Plus, it can also correct shapes. Plus, it will prompt relevant activities when you jot down an address (show it in maps) or when you write a phone number.

[Developing…]