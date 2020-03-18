Apple introduced new iPad Pro models today, but one of the most promising aspects was the new Magic Keyboard cover that finally brings a full-fledged trackpad experience. Well, trackpad support on iPads will finally go live next week.

iPadOS 13.4 with trackpad support will be released on March 24. It will be available as a free update for all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and its successors, iPad 5th generation and subsequent models, and iPad mini 4 and later variants.

However, you’ll have to wait until May to take full advantage of the trackpad support introduced by iPadOS 13.4 update, because that’s when the Magic Keyboard cover will hit the shelves.

Source: Apple Newsroom