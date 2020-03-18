Author
Tags

Apple introduced new iPad Pro models today, but one of the most promising aspects was the new Magic Keyboard cover that finally brings a full-fledged trackpad experience. Well, trackpad support on iPads will finally go live next week.

iPadOS 13.4 with trackpad support will be released on March 24. It will be available as a free update for all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and its successors, iPad 5th generation and subsequent models, and iPad mini 4 and later variants.

However, you’ll have to wait until May to take full advantage of the trackpad support introduced by iPadOS 13.4 update, because that’s when the Magic Keyboard cover will hit the shelves.

Source: Apple Newsroom

You May Also Like

At least one new Apple product may be delayed due to the coronavirus

We could see a new format of the upcoming WWDC 2020, and at least one new Apple product may delay its arrival because of coronavirus

15-inch MacBook Pro, gaming laptops and more devices on sale today

Today’s deals include the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro, a gaming laptop by ASUS and many more products from B&H Photo Video and Amazon
disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ goes live in India with originals like The Mandalorian

The new design is not yet live on Hotstar’s website.