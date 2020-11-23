We have been hearing rumors about Apple devices with mini-LED displays for quite some time now. It was recently reported that a new iPad Pro with a mini-LED display is in the works and it will be launched in the first quarter of 2021. A new report from the Korean website The Elec reiterates the rumor, but it has a twist. It says that at least one iPad Pro model will come equipped with a mini-LED display in the first half of 2021. However, Apple could move to the OLED panels soon after.

According to the report, after the release of the first iPad Pro model with Mini-LED backlighting in the first half of 2021, the Cupertino company is planning to release new iPad Pro models featuring OLED displays in the second half of the year. Moreover, it says that Samsung and LG are already in the process of developing the OLED displays for the iPad Pro. Till now, rumors have suggested that mini-LED backlighting may be limited to the high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro launching around March. Hence, there is a possibility that rest of the iPad lineup continue to use traditional LCDs until they are upgraded with OLED displays later in the year. That said, the launch roadmap isn’t clear at this point.

For the unaware, mini-LED and OLED displays offer many similar benefits over the LCD displays. They provide higher brightness, improved contrast ratio, and increased power efficiency over the traditional LCD counterparts. The latest iPhones and Apple Watch already make use of OLED technology.

Previously, we reported that Apple has been preparing its supply chain for the future mini-LED devices since July. Moreover, the company is also said to be working to include mini-LED displays in future MacBook models.