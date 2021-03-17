iPad
Apple is rumored to launch an iPad Pro refresh in the upcoming weeks, with the larger 12.9-inch model said to arrive with a Mini-LED display. Not too long ago, the leak arena was buzzing with speculations that the device will debut at an event later this month, but it appears that there might be a slight delay. A fresh report from DigiTimes (via Macrumors) claims that the Mini-LED toting iPad Pro will not break cover until April

“Epistar has become the exclusive supplier of mini-LED chips to be used in 12.9-inch miniLED-backlit ‌iPad Pro‌, with nearly 50% of the corresponding production capacity booked up for the tablet and volume shipments to begin in the second quarter of 2021, the sources said.”

Only the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is rumored to get an Mini-LED display upgrade

Interestingly, a previous report from DigiTimes back in February mentioned that Apple’s supplier Ennostar will begin the mass-production of mini-LED panels for the iPad Pro in March. Apple is expected to launch the 2012 iPad Pro refresh in two sizes – 11-inch and 12.9-inch, but only the latter is tipped to get the Mini-LED display upgrade, while the smaller one will likely stick with the LCD Liquid Retina display with the True Tone and ProMotion technology. 

Coming to the innards, rumors suggest that aside from a Mini-LED display, the upcoming iPad Pro refresh will come equipped with the new A14X chip, and will also bring 5G connectivity to the table. As per alleged CAD-based schematics, the design language is going to remain the same, which means flat sides, Face ID hardware, dual-rear cameras at the back, and of course, the LiDAR sensor too. The symmetrical bezels on the front are here to stay as well.

The upcoming iPad Pro refresh might also add mmWave 5G to the mix

Coming back to the Mini-LED panel, it is still technically an LCD panel, but it mimics the properties of OLED panels, which essentially means deeper blacks, better contrast, and improved color reproduction with wider viewing angles. Apple reportedly has plans of bringing mini-LED screens to the MacBook line as well.




