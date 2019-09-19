iPad Pro refresh may come in March 2020 and with G 3D sensing camera sensors

Yesterday we heard the possibility of the device coming with triple camera setup and that we could even see it this year. Now a new report gives us another date, but more interesting rumors.

The latest rumor concerning the iPad Pro is one that comes from the Korean website The Elec. They have a report that says that the new iPad Pro will be launched in March 2020 and that it will have a three-camera module with 3D sensing tech. They even mention LG as the supplier for these Time of Flight sensors. According to The Elect, LG will also be the provider of the Time of Flight sensors for 2020 iPhones.