iPad Pro announced, Galaxy S10 with 48MP camera? | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, the new iPad Pros are finally here and they bring a ton of new improvements. The MacBook Air was finally refreshed with slimmer bezels and made of recycled aluminum. The Mac Mini also got an update, the most significant one to the line to this date in terms of power. Samsung just introduced two new ISOCELL imaging sensors that may let us see a 48MP camera on the Galaxy S10 next year. We end today’s show with a recent bug that makes Google Pixel 3 XLs grow a second notch.
- The iPad Pro grows up with second-gen Apple Pencil, slimmer bezels
- Apple announces new MacBook Air: smaller bezels, smarter, faster, lighter
- The new Mac mini has received the biggest upgrade ever
- Samsung Galaxy S10 might have a 48MP camera
- Pixel 3 XL has two notches thanks to a bug, fix coming soon
