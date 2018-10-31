iPad Pro announced, Galaxy S10 with 48MP camera? | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, the new iPad Pros are finally here and they bring a ton of new improvements. The MacBook Air was finally refreshed with slimmer bezels and made of recycled aluminum. The Mac Mini also got an update, the most significant one to the line to this date in terms of power. Samsung just introduced two new ISOCELL imaging sensors that may let us see a 48MP camera on the Galaxy S10 next year. We end today’s show with a recent bug that makes Google Pixel 3 XLs grow a second notch.



