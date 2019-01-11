iPad Pro has a $150 discount on Best Buy’s 2-day sale

We know that Apple devices don’t get discounted all the time. It’s even harder to believe that the prices of iPhones are dropping. Whatever the case, we now have important discounts on Best Buys 2-day sale that includes the latest iPad Pro models.

There are many discounts from where to choose at Best Buy’s 2-day sale. The most important item on sale is the latest version of the iPad Pro. These devices have a $150 discount, and their prices start from $549.99. You can also get yourself a new pair of Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones for $179.99, and you also get many color options from where to choose from. If you want to see the rest of the deals, just follow this link or the one in the description below.