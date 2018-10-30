Apple isn’t bundling new iPad Pro with headphone jack dongle

With one new hole comes the omission of a few old holes. In announcing the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models today, Apple didn’t mention on its event stage that it would be taking away the headphone jack.

It was expected to go bye-bye, but it wasn’t specifically mentioned. Nevertheless, the iPad Pro spec page lists the new USB-C connector and no Lightning port. Also, definitely no 3.5mm port.

And quite hauntingly, the “In the Box” section is just as “courageous” as Apple originally put it: customers get the tablet, a 1 meter USB-C cable and an 18-watt power adapter. No headphone jack dongle, as Engadget rightly points out.

Fortunately, you can get a dongle for that USB-C port. Unfortunately, you’ll have to pay Apple $9. No luck for iPhone users who have a Lightning-to-3.5mm dongle, but some of you out there going cross-platform may be able to save a few bucks here.