iPad Pro Bendgate, Galaxy S10 shown on video | Pocketnow Daily
iPhones deals are better on Swappa: iPhone X prices start at $590.
On Pocketnow Daily, it looks like the new iPad Pros actually bend and Apple say it’s normal. New leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S10 show a video of the device with a massive display. New case leaks of the Huawei P30 Pro have emerged showing that the device will sport four cameras. Taiwan is getting ready for 5G, so much so that carriers are killing 3G as of this year. We end today’s show with the launch of Nubia’s Red Magic gaming phone.
- #Bendgate? Apple acknowledges some 2018 iPad Pros ship with a bend
- Samsung’s first 5G phone is a unique and limited edition Galaxy S10 model
- Has the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus been caught on video?
- Triple-camera Huawei P30 and quad-camera Huawei P30 Pro coming?
- Taiwan braces for shut down of 3G network on December 31
- Nubia Red Magic gets officially launched in India
Discuss This Post