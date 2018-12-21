iOS

iPad Pro Bendgate, Galaxy S10 shown on video | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

iPhones deals are better on Swappa: iPhone X prices start at $590.

On Pocketnow Daily, it looks like the new iPad Pros actually bend and Apple say it’s normal. New leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S10 show a video of the device with a massive display. New case leaks of the Huawei P30 Pro have emerged showing that the device will sport four cameras. Taiwan is getting ready for 5G, so much so that carriers are killing 3G as of this year. We end today’s show with the launch of Nubia’s Red Magic gaming phone.


Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed