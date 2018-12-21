iPad Pro Bendgate, Galaxy S10 shown on video | Pocketnow Daily

iPhones deals are better on Swappa: iPhone X prices start at $590.

On Pocketnow Daily, it looks like the new iPad Pros actually bend and Apple say it’s normal. New leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S10 show a video of the device with a massive display. New case leaks of the Huawei P30 Pro have emerged showing that the device will sport four cameras. Taiwan is getting ready for 5G, so much so that carriers are killing 3G as of this year. We end today’s show with the launch of Nubia’s Red Magic gaming phone.



