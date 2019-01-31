Need an iPad Pro on the cheap? Woot has a quick deal at $300

The day’s about half over, but if the recent iPad Pro deals we posted about aren’t appealing to your tablet needs, you can still get a well-supported, sturdy iPad Pro 9.7 — that’s the previous model — for $299.99.

Amazon subsidiary Woot! has the deal, but only through 1am Eastern or until supplies run out.

There was a very limited number of 128GB Space Gray units at $359.99, but those have all sold out. Right now, we’re only seeing 32GB Rose Gold devices. Keep in mind that these are refurbished units, though — Woot! is offering its own 90-day warranty with sales. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members.

Keep in mind that you’ll have to buy your own Apple Pencil if you want one.