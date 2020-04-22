Earlier, it was reported that we could receive a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display during the fourth quarter of 2020. Now, as per a new report, the tablet’s launch will be pushed back to the spring of 2021. It could be due to the supply chain delays with Apple’s component suppliers.

The report comes from China’s United Daily News, which has a good track record when it pertains to Apple’s supply chain.

The new Apple iPad Pro with mini LED could also be the first to have 5G connectivity. As for mini LED, the technology will allow Apple to make thinner and lighter products while offering the same benefits as OLED displays.

In other words, we could get a great color gamut performance, high contrast and dynamic range, and local dimming for darker blacks.

Source: udn.com