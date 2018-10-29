iOS

Here’s what the iPad Pro (2018) will look like, according to iOS

Apple is preparing its existing software to recognize yet-to-be-released phone. We know of this process thanks to last year’s big leak of HomePod firmware which affirmed to us what the iPhone X’s shape would end up as.

Now, we’re seeing new assets sourced from the fifth beta of iOS 12 for at least one of the new iPad Pro models that will be announced on this Tuesday and if you’ve been following the renders, there are no surprises here.

The picture, which we got through 9to5Mac, shows a tablet with uniform, limited bezels and three buttons in one corner — volume rocker on the right side, power button in the top. The power button disappears from the facade and, more than likely, from the device altogether.

Apple could update the asset before the product is announced, but we’ll be tracking developments up through showtime.

