New iPad models and a Bluetooth device get registered by Apple in China

The first time we heard about new iPad models being registered was during July. Now it seems that Apple also registered new models late in September in China’s MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) and what could be a new Apple Pencil.

We may soon see the arrival of new iPad Pro models since MySmartPrice claims that Apple has registered three new iPad model numbers. These A1876, A1980, and A1993 match the same models we saw in the EEC, well at least the first two, the last one hasn’t been mentioned before. We also get rumors of a new Bluetooth device with a model number A2051. It is believed that this might be a new Apple Pencil that would have no-contact pairing system like the one found in the AirPods.