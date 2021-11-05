Apple announced its new iPad mini 6 earlier this year. The latest small tablet from Apple features a smaller chassis with a bigger display, fast internals, high-grade cameras, and more. However, as soon as the first units of iPad mini 6 hit customers’ hands, people started complaining about the ‘jelly scrolling’ issue on the tablet that runs iPadOS. According to a new (sketchy) report, Apple is preparing a future 8.3-inch iPad mini that will have a 120Hz ProMotion display.

The leak comes courtesy of a Korean forum website (via MacRumors) which was shared on Twitter by @FronTron. ProMotion is Apple’s latest display technology that allows a display to run at as high as 120Hz, or refresh 120 times per second. The tech is now featured in many Apple devices, such as iPad Pro, 2021 MacBook Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro. According to the leak, Apple is looking to now expand the tech to the small iPad.

The introduction of ProMotion into the iPad mini’s display will reportedly also solve the ‘jelly scrolling’ issue. For those of you who don’t know, jelly scrolling is a problem in which one side of the iPad mini display is refreshing slower than the other side. Refreshing the display 120 times per second will reportedly solve this problem that has been clogging Apple’s small iPad since the start.

MacRumors say that the source isn’t verified, or accurate, so it’s still a sketchy rumor. Moreover, Apple tends to refresh iPad mini every two years or so, so it might be a while before we see an iPad mini with 120Hz display.