We have been receiving several new rumors about upcoming iPad models over the last couple of days. Most of these rumors and leaks mention possible specs, design changes, and possible launch windows. However, the latest information comes as digital images created by Twitter user @apple_idesigner, Michael Ma, over at Behance.net. These new renders show us the possible new colors of the upcoming iPad mini, along with a complete list of specs.

We are expecting several new Apple products before 2021 is over, many of which could arrive as soon as next month, during the same event that may announce the new iPhone 13 lineup. Said devices could feature the new Apple Watch Series 7 that’s rumored to arrive with larger chassis, the gen-9 entry-level iPad that could sport a familiar design, but with more power under the hood, and the new gen-6 iPad mini.

Now, the latest renders of the iPad mini suggest that it may be a more compact version of the 10.9-inch iPad Air. It could feature an 8.4-inch Liquid Retina display with 60Hz refresh rates and narrow bezels all around. The new tablet could arrive with a 206 × 138 × 6.1mm footprint, and it is believed to e available in five different color options, including Space Gray, Silver, Rose Gold, Green, and Sky Blue. These color options match the same options available in the latest iPad Air and the M1 iMac, and they are also believed to make their way to the new MacBook Air refresh.

The new gen-6 iPad mini is also expected to feature Apple’s 5nm A14 Bionic chip, with storage options that may let you choose between 64, 128, and 256GB. This new device could also feature support for Apple’s third-generation Apple Pencil and 5G connectivity. Just don’t expect to get Face ID, as rumors claim that this new iPad model will still work with Touch ID, but the sensor would now be embedded onto its power button. And remember to take this information with some salt.

Source Behance

Via GSM Arena