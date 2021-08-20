Apple is set to announce a load of products this fall. Earlier this month, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman detailed that Apple will launch the next-generation iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch Series 7, and an updated iPad mini this year. Ahead of the official announcement, leaks and speculations of the upcoming iPad have surfaced. A new leaked image of the iPad mini 6 chassis showcases big design changes that are (potentially) coming this year.

The images were first shared on techordo.com in cooperation with a leaker named xleaks7, whose leak accuracy track record isn’t that great. The leaked images of the aluminum cutout are in line with the other iPad mini 6 leaks that have come out this year.

The leaked aluminum chassis suggests the iPad mini 6 will have a much larger camera cutout at the rear. It will potentially feature the same camera sensor Apple is said to be incorporating in its iPhone 13 lineup for this year. The front of the aluminum cutout reveals similar-sized bezels on all four sides, and no Touch ID Home Button — something that’s been reported extensively this year.

The leaker claims Apple will integrate the Touch ID sensor into the power button, just like on the iPad Air 4 from 2020. Moreover, the chassis show repositioned volume buttons, which have now been shifted to the top of the tablet. Apart from these, the leaked images show an overall thinner body.

iPad mini is in for a major revamp this year. According to previous reports, apart from these changes, the iPad mini 6 will boast the fast A14 Bionic processor and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. Apple is also said to be swapping iPad mini’s Lightning port for a USB-C this year.

Apple is set to announce the iPad mini 6 along with other products this fall, but it’s unclear whether Apple will debut it alongside the iPhone 13 lineup or hold a separate event for it, like last year. What are your expectations from iPad mini 6? Let us know in the comments section below!