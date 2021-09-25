Apple’s California Streaming Event started with an announcement regarding Apple TV+ and its upcoming lineup of shows, and a device some of you probably use to consume that content — the iPad — was the next item on the itinerary. The 9th Generation of iPad and an all-new iPad mini (iPad mini 6, if you’re wondering about the iteration). While the changes made to the traditional iPad are akin to a refresh, the smaller tablet has undergone an overhaul, placing it alongside the iPad Air and iPad Pro devices.

So with this piece, we will be going over everything new with the iPad mini to help answer any questions you may have about the device, especially if you’re planning on buying one this year.

Please Note: Amongst other hardware announcements, we also got to see the all-new iPhone 13 series, which includes the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the standard iPhone 13, and the compact iPhone 13 Mini. To learn more about these, click or tap on the linked product names.

Pricing and Availability

The iPad mini 6 has been available for pre-orders from 14th September, with deliveries and in-store availability starting from the 24th. It sells in two variants — WiFi and WiFi + Cellular, and two storage options, 64GB or 256GB.

We have listed the exact pricing for the models in the table below.

Storage Price WiFi 64GB $499 WiFi 256GB $649 WiFi + Cellular 64GB $649 WiFi + Cellular 256GB $799

Colors

The new compact tablet will be available in four color options, the standard Space Grey, Pink, Starlight, a Gold-tone, and Purple.

In the last couple of years, Apple has added several color options to products across its lineups, and the iPad Air (4th Gen) brought pastel shades to the tablets, a first for the iPad. So, while the iPad mini doesn’t have as many options, the addition of Pink or Purple, apart from the standard Space Grey, might be a welcome decision for some.

Specifications

The primary change brought by the iPad mini redesign is the new 8.3 inch Liquid Retina display. While not as edge-to-edge as Apple may like you to think it is, the change is still a welcome one and brings an air of modernity to the tablet. The display is within an aluminum chassis, with a Touch ID-capable power button, volume rockers, speaker grille along the top, a connection point for the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil on the right-hand side, another set of speaker grilles, and a USB-C port along the bottom. The speakers combine to make a stereo pair when the iPad mini is in landscape orientation.

Powering the device is Apple’s all-new A15 Bionic, although benchmarks show it’s an underclocked version of the silicon. Reports say you might see 2% to 8% lower levels of performance when compared to the A15 found in the iPhone 13. While some may consider this inexcusable and the reasons for the decision are unknown, noticing this change in day-to-day scenarios might be difficult. Also, Apple claims the iPad mini flaunts an 80% performance improvement over the previous Generation.

With that, let’s focus on camera optics. While the rear camera on tablets is not likely to be used as often, Apple is shipping a 12MP Wide camera (with Quad-LED flash), Smart HDR 3 and up to 5x Digital zoom, meaning it will have more than acceptable performance for capturing moments or documents. But what’s more important here is the front camera, which now uses a 12MP Ultra Wide sensor with a 122-degree field of view. It adds the capability to use Centre Stage, a software-based feature that aims to keep the subject centered in a frame as they move around in the camera’s view.

Powering all this hardware is a 19.3 watt-hour rechargeable battery, which like all other iPads, promises 10 hours of surfing the web on WiFi or watching videos.

Click or Tap to expand Specifications Specification iPad mini (6th generation) Build Aluminum Chassis Dimensions & Weight 195.4 x 134.8 x 6.3 mm

293 grams (297 grams for Cellular) Display 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display

2266 x 1488 Resolution

500 nits brightness

True Tone

P3 Wide Color Gamut

Laminated Display SoC Apple A15 SoC

2x performance cores

4x power efficiency cores

5-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine Memory & Storage Memory: To be disclosed

Storage: 64GB, 256GB Battery & Charging 19.3 watt-hours

USB-C Charging (20W charger included in its box) Security Touch ID (fingerprint sensor embedded in Power Button) Rear Camera(s) 12MP, f/1.8 Five-element lens

Quad-LED True Tone Flash

Digital Zoom up to 5x

Auto-focus

Smart HDR 3

4K video recording

1080p Slow motion recording

Cinematic Video Stabilization Front Camera(s) 12MP, f/2.4 with 122-degree Field of View 1080p video recording

Auto-image stabilization

Cinematic Video Stabilization

Smart HDR 3 Port(s) USB-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1) Support for Display Port Audio Audio formats supported: AAC‑LC, HE‑AAC, HE‑AAC v2, Protected AAC, MP3, Linear PCM, Apple Lossless, FLAC, Dolby Digital (AC‑3), Dolby Digital Plus (E‑AC‑3), Dolby Atmos, and Audible (formats 2, 3, 4, Audible Enhanced Audio, AAX, and AAX+)

Spatial Audio playback Connectivity 5G (sub-6GHz)

Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax); HT80 with MIMO

Bluetooth 5.0 Software iOS 15 Other Features Stereo Speakers in Landscape

Apple Pencil 2 Support

Colors : Space Grey, Starlight, Pink, Purple

FAQ

When will the iPad mini 6 release?

Will the iPad mini 6 have a 120hz display?

Click or Tap to Expand

No, the iPad mini 6 will not have a 120Hz display. It features an 8.3 inch Liquid Retina panel with a resolution of 2266 x 1488 (with a pixel density of 326 pixels per inch), which refreshes at 60Hz.



Will the iPad mini 6 have an M1 Chip?

Click or Tap to Expand

No, the iPad mini 6 will not have an M1 Chip. It features Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chipset, also available on the iPhone 13. But early benchmarks have shown it will perform operations at 2.9Ghz compared to 3.2Ghz on the phone. The new version still boasts an 80 percent faster performance than the previous Generation.



Will the iPad mini 6 have Touch ID?

Click or Tap to Expand

Yes, the iPad mini 6 still has Touch ID, like the previous Generation. But the new Generation embeds the fingerprint sensor into its Power Button.



Will the iPad mini 6 have a home button?

Click or Tap to Expand No, the iPad mini 6 does not have a home button due to its new all-screen design. Although, you can replicate its functionality with help from Assistive Touch, an Accessibility feature.



Will the iPad mini 6 support Apple Pencil 2?

Click or Tap to Expand Yes, the iPad mini 6 will support the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil. It features a connection-cum-charging point for the accessory alongside the right edge of its aluminum chassis.



Does the iPad mini 6 have USB-C?

Click or Tap to Expand

Yes, the iPad mini 6 has a USB-C port, an addition that’s part of its redesign. The port will work for charging via a 20W adapter, transferring data through the USB 3.1 Gen 1 protocol, and supporting Display Port functionality.



Does the iPad mini 6 come with a charger?

Click or Tap to Expand Yes, unlike the iPhone 13, the iPad mini 6 ships with a 20W USB-C adapter and USB-C to USB-C cable in its retail packaging.



Does the iPad mini 6 support 5G?

Click or Tap to Expand

Yes, the iPad mini 6’s WiFi+Cellular version supports connecting to 5G networks. But keep in mind, the cellular models are data-only devices and cannot make calls unless you have a connected iPhone nearby, are connected to the same network, and have enabled Calls on Other Devices from the Settings application.



Does the iPad mini 6 have FaceID?

Click or Tap to Expand No, the iPad mini 6 does not have support for FaceID, but it does feature a 12MP Ultra Wide camera, also found on the iPad Pro. This new optic allows it to use the Centre Stage feature debuted with the iPad Pro 2021.



Does the iPad mini 6 support WiFi 6e?

Click or Tap to Expand No, the iPad mini 6 does not support WiFi 6e. It uses the same 802.11ax WiFi 6 as the iPhone 13 series.



Does the iPad mini 6 record 4K?

Click or Tap to Expand Yes, the iPad mini 6 can now record videos in 4K up to 60 frames per second. Although, only the rear camera is capable of this, as the front camera is limited to 1080p at 60 frames per second.



Does the iPad mini 6 support a Bluetooth keyboard?

Click or Tap to Expand Yes, the iPad mini 6 supports using a Bluetooth keyboard. Unfortunately, there are no first-party keyboard case options from Apple. So to have the best possible experience, you may want to consider full-size or portable Bluetooth keyboards.



Does the iPad mini 6 support Procreate?

Click or Tap to Expand Yes, the iPad mini 6 supports Procreate. The A15 Bionic processor is capable of supporting more intensive applications like Photoshop for iPad or Affinity Photo.



Does the iPad mini 6 support WhatsApp?

Click or Tap to Expand

While the iPad mini 6 does not support WhatsApp as an application, users can access the messaging service via WhatsApp Web — its web application version. Visit web.whatsapp.com and then log in via your phone and allow the client to remain logged in indefinitely.



Does the iPad mini 6 have a headphone jack?

Click or Tap to Expand Unfortunately, there is no headphone jack on the iPad mini 6.



Does the iPad mini 6 have a SIM card?

Click or Tap to Expand Yes, the WiFi+Cellular models of the iPad mini 6 can accept an eSIM or nano-SIM, which allow for data-only connectivity. To make calls from an iPad, you will need an iPhone logged into the same iCloud account, connected to the same WiFi network, with Calls on Other Devices activated.



Does the iPad mini 6 have a Smart Connector?

Click or Tap to Expand

No, the iPad mini 6 does not feature a Smart Connector. This component is available on every other iPad model and is used to connect accessories like Apple’s Magic Keyboard or Smart Folio Keyboards.



Does the iPad mini 6 come with Apple Pencil?

Click or Tap to Expand No, the iPad mini 6 does not with an Apple Pencil in its retail packaging. You will have to buy a brand new Apple Pencil 2nd generation for use with the iPad Mini 6, as it no longer supports the first-generation Apple Pencil.



What 5g bands do the iPad mini 6 support?

Click or Tap to Expand 5G NR bands: n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n28, n29, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n78, n79 The iPad mini 6 supports the following 5G bands.

What carriers does the iPad mini 6 work on?

Click or Tap to Expand For using cellular features on the iPad mini 6, you will have to visit Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T.



What are the storage options for the iPad mini 6?

Click or Tap to Expand The iPad mini 6 is available in two storage variants — 64GB or 256GB.



Is the iPad mini 6 waterproof?

Click or Tap to Expand No, the iPad mini 6 is not waterproof. Neither does it feature an IP rating, which might guarantee its water resistance. Hence, we’d advise you to keep it away from pools and other water bodies.

