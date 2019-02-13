iPad mini 5 to use the same design as the iPad mini 4

There’s real controversy regarding an alleged Apple event in March. While one report talks about it being the time for the AirPods 2, AirPower, and iPad mini announcement, another rumor if fairly certain that said event will not feature the AirPods 2 and iPad mini 5.

A recent report citing accessory and case manufacturers claims that the iPad mini 5 will look identical to the iPad mini 4 it replaces. This means that an iPad Pro-like design and construction is out of the question. This, however, makes sense, as the iPad mini is a cheaper, more affordable model. Being that, premium solutions like Face ID are not fitting the spec-sheet, making this rumor highly likely to materialize in an iPad mini 5 that’s identical in most part to the iPad mini 4.

The report also mentions that the smaller tablet will be powered by the Apple A10 chip. It’s not known whether we’re talking about the more powerful A10X, or the base A10.