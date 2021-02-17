Apple iPad Microsoft Office

Microsoft has rolled out the tablet-friendly variant of its Office app. For the unaware, the Microsoft Office app combines the three productivity tools namely, Word, Excel and PowerPoint for people who want to work on mobile devices. The Microsoft Office app for iPad comes almost a year after it launched outside of preview on mobiles. It was originally launched for iOS and Android back in 2019. It has taken Microsoft two years to make a tablet version of its productivity app. However, the people who want to work on the go must be delighted with the news.

Ever since Microsoft Office‘s app launch in 2019 for mobile devices, the company has been improving it slowly and steadily. However, it always ran in a windowed mode instead of a fully optimized iPad app. That being said, Microsoft Office now has a full-fledged iPad app. The Microsoft Office app for iPad will be especially valuable for those looking to turn their iPad into a laptop replacement since the app combines all the major productivity tools.

It combines some useful tools designed primarily for mobile tasks. You can quickly create PDFs or sign documents. You can quickly jot down ideas and notes. with Sticky Notes and transfer files between your iPad and computer or phone easily. Moreover, you can scan QR codes to open links.

You can snap a picture of a document and turn it into an editable Word file with the press of a button. Furthermore, users can design a Powerpoint presentation by simply selecting the pictures they want to use from their device. With the Microsoft Office app for iPad, you will also be able to transform a picture of a table into an Excel spreadsheet to work on the tabular data.

The availability of Microsoft Office for iPad was first spotted by The Verge.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
