Apple’s iPad Event on October 30th, OnePlus 6T on Verizon | Pocketnow Daily

Unlock the Speed: OnePlus 6T Launch Event

On Pocketnow Daily, Apple has scheduled an event for October 30 in which we expect to see new iPads and other hardware. CEO Pete Lau has just confirmed new features coming to the OnePlus 6T and there’s another contest with a mother lode of a prize. Facebook’s shareholders do not want Mark Zuckerberg to continue as the company’s chairman with his recent behavior. Spotify launched a new Wear OS App, but phone connectivity is still necessary. We end today’s show with deals for the Galaxy Note 9.



